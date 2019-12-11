Days
Humble, Phillips lead Bridgeport past RCB

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tuesday night was not one to remember for the Robert C. Byrd girls basketball team.

The Eagles were held scoreless in the first quarter, and only managed two points in the second, while Bridgeport built a 28-point lead at halftime.

Paige Humble and Macey Phillips were the leading scorers for the Indians in the game, each tallying 13 points. Humble scored eight in the first quarter alone, while Phillips scored at least four points in each of following three quarters.

RCB committed more than 20 turnovers in the first half, and fell 53-24.

The win marked the first for Herman Pierson as head coach of the Indians.

