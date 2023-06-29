FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – East Fairmont girls basketball returned to the state tournament for the first time in 15 years last season, but it was a bittersweet experience, bowing out in the quarterfinals to Big X rivals Philip Barbour.

With just two seniors gone from a team that went 23-3, the Bees are a deep group of veterans that have hunger for more.

“We’ve got a lot of depth regardless of what classification it is. With our senior class all the way to our sophomores and you may see one or two freshmen this year,” head coach James Beckman said, “There’s a lot of depth. There’s a lot of talent. The kids play hard, and it correlates back to practice. They compete in practice, and it carries over into games.”

The Bees return three starters from last year’s team, including first-team all-state selection Kenly Rogers.