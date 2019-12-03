Hunter America on Bulldogs’ state title opportunity

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County will play in the Single-A football title game for the first time since 1978. The Bulldogs are hoping to claim their first state title since 1936 on Saturday when they play against defending champion Wheeling Central.

For star running back Hunter America, it’s always been his dream to help lead the Bulldogs to a state title.

“Since I’ve been in high school this has always been my dream to be be able to play in a state championship.It’s just nice knowing the fact that we made it. This year we’ve just been working, putting the work and the time in. The state championship – that’s what we want. We’re going for it,” America said.

ADD TO THE COLLECTION: Doddridge County is trying to win its first state title since 1936. Hunter America already has one championship ring in his collection – a 4th grade football title. But a title Saturday might mean a little more to him.@DCHSDogPound @JulieAmerica1 pic.twitter.com/68rhWjmW2Z — Ryan Decker WBOY 12 News (@RDeckerWboy) December 3, 2019

