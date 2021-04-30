Huntington downs Morgantown to advance in state tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Morgantown Mohigans successful season came to an end on Friday as the Class Quad-A one seeded Huntington Highlanders ran away with the game.

It was close in the early stages of the game. Morgantown trailed by just one point, 10-9, after the first quarter.

But Morgantown kept a lead for only five minutes in this game while Huntington kept the lead for 26 minutes.

One Huntington started to pull away in the second quarter, Morgantown couldn’t cut the deficit to take the lead.

Huntington led 26-13 at the halftime break and went on to win 55-40 and will advance to the state final game.

Sofia Wassick led Morgantown with 16 points and Cat Wassick added 11 points. The Wassick sisters were the only Mohigans to score in double-digits.

Rayvn Goodson led the Highlanders with game-high 16 points.