NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WBOY) – Trenton Hunt allowed a single unearned run over a seven-inning complete game as Lewis County won a 4-1 decision over Robert C. Byrd in the game two of the Class AA Region II championship.

The win completes a series sweep for the Minutemen who return to the state baseball tournament for the first time since 1986.

Grant Mealey opened the scoring with a two-run single, giving him 8 RBI for the series, while Hunt and Luke Davisson each recorded two hits.