Hurst brothers lead Bucs over Big Reds

TENNERTON, W.Va.- The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers played host to the Parkersburg Big Reds for Thursday night basketball.

Bucs finished the first quarter strong as Lamar Hurst makes a big block and gets the ball back to score a quick two at the buzzer. Buckhannon led by two into the second quarter.

Buck-Upshur stayed on the hop as Ryan Hurst drains a three to extend the Bucs lead to four at the break.

Parkersburg didn’t go down easy as they cut the lead in the third quarter.

But the Bucs were on fire. They led by 16 points at the end of the third quarter and went on to win 72-52, the final score.

Lamar Hurst led the Bucs with 25 points and Ryan Hurst followed with 19 points.