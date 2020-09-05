Hurst nets two but Bucs, Spartans end in draw

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur hosted Greenbrier East for a boys soccer match on Saturday.

BU’s Ryan Hurst scored five goals Thursday and he got going quick against the Spartans.

Just past a minute into the game, Hurst found the back of the net and it’ll be 1-0 Bucs early on and Hurst is just getting started.

Greenbrier East’s Lanty Rose got it past the Bucs keeper on a penalty kick and that’ll tie the game at 1-1.

A few seconds after, Hurst strikes again putting another past the Spartan’s goalie and the Bucs regain the lead 2-1.

Greenbrier East would get one more in the net and this game ends in a 2-2 tie, the final score.

Hurst now with seven goals on the season so far.