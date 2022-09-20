PARKERSBURG, W.Va – Week 4 of high school football has passed around West Virginia which means there’s a fresh update to the WVSSAC playoff ratings heading into Week 5.

AAA

Starting in Class AAA, a win over Hedgesville on Friday moved Morgantown to 3-0 on the season and pushed the Mohigans into the #2 seed in the state’s largest classification.

As it stands today, Bridgeport would also be in line to host a first round playoff game as the Indians hold the eighth spot in this week’s rankings.

University and Buckhannon-Upshur may not be in the top 16 this week but are firmly in the mix with the Hawks just one spot back of the final seed and the Buccaneers in a five-way tie for 18th.

AA

There’s a new number one in Class AA this week but you don’t have to go very far from the old one.

With a victory over AAA Brooke, North Marion leaps into the top spot with sole possession of the highest rating in the class.

After being handed its first loss of the season by Bridgeport, Fairmont Senior dropped from the top spot to seventh while Lincoln also picked up its first defeat of the season last week and finds itself in 13th.

Local teams make up three-quarters of a four-way tie for 17th, one spot outside the playoffs, with East Fairmont, Lewis County and Philip Barbour knotted with Pikeview.

A

Finally in Class A, Doddridge County leads the pack among local schools as one of the whopping 13 unbeaten teams in the smallest classification in the state.

The Bulldogs come in as the six-seed this week while fellow undefeated Tucker County lands in the nine spot, tied with James Monroe.

A win on Friday night also helps Clay-Battelle find itself inside the top 16 for the first time this season, landing at #15.

The WVSSAC will continue to release these statistical ratings every Tuesday through the end of Week 11.