Huskies excited to return to Charleston after a year off

RACHEL, W.Va. – The North Marion Huskies are excited to return to Charleston, especially after taking a year off.

The lady Huskies beat Petersburg last week for the go-ahead to the State Tournament.

Both Head Coach Mike Parrish and senior Taylor Buonamici say the team is prepared for the competition ahead.

“After taking a year off its great to get back. We’ve got to be consistent. We can’t have people in foul trouble, we have to have our best players out on the court for 32 minutes and just be a little smarter with knowing don’t reach when you don’t have to,” Parrish said.

The young Huskies are lead by the only senior in the starting five, Taylor Buonamici. She has been to Charleston and knows what it takes to stay in the race.



“We didn’t make it last year so we definitely wanted to get some redemption and make it this year and make the best of it. It’s definitely going to be tough I mean it’s the best eight teams in the state, everyone worked hard to get there so we have to go out and play hard and play smart,” Buonamici said.

The one-seeded Huskies are set to take on Bridgeport tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. in Charleston.