CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In a nail-biter last couple of seconds, North Marion can’t take the lead and falls 55-53 to Logan in the AAA state semifinal.

After a 5-0 Logan run to start the contest, the Huskies were firing on all cylinders.

North Marion, led by its pesky defense and Katlyn Carson’s extreme presence on both sides of the ball, went on a 20-5 to secure a 10 point lead at the halftime break.

The second half was a different story.

Logan gained major momentum, led by Peyton Ilderton, and tied the game up at 35 into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats continued to burry important shots and free throws and built up its largest lead of the game at seven points in the fourth quarter.

The last final minutes into seconds had the crowd on its toes.

Huskies down by five and Emma Freels sends it out to Kennedy Beatty who knocks down a triple from the corner to put the score at 50-46.

Then with just 29.6 seconds on the clock, a layup from Freels makes it a two point game.

Now with just 15 seconds on the clock, the Huskies down by four, Olivia Toland sends it out to Freels who burries a three to put the Huskies within one point 54-53 with under 10 seconds to go in the game.

But Logan’s key free throws down the stretch were important and as the clock expires, the Huskies fall 55-53.

Carson led the Huskies with 15 points and 14 rebounds along with Toland’s 12 points.

Ilderton led all-scorers with 27 points, the only Wildcat to finish in double-figures.

Logan advances to the AAA state final where it sees the winner of tonight’s contest between Fairmont Senior and PikeView.