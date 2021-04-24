Huskies fall to Maroon Knights in Section final

WHEELING, W.Va. – North Marion fell to Wheeling Central Catholic 53-39 in the section championship on Saturday night.

North Marion was outscored 10-4 in the first quarter, but played catch up in the second quarter to trail 21-14 at the halftime break.

The Maroon Knights extend their lead in the second half and went on to win 53-39, the final score.

Wheeling Central took the section title and will move on to see Trinity Christian in the Region final next week.

North Marion will travel to Hampshire in the Region final next week.

