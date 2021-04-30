Huskies fall to Wildcats in state semifinal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – North Marion ended its season on Friday as Nitro took down the Huskies in the Class-AAA semifinal.

Nitro started to pull away in the first quarter until Olivia Toland posted an and one play followed by a bucket from Kennedy Beatty to give the Huskies their first lead of the game.

North Marion trailed 13-11 after one quarter.

North Marion was turned over 10 times in the first half while they forced only six turnovers.

The Huskies had trouble from three point land all game and only shot 5-13 from the arc.

Adryan Stemple led a quick charge in the start of the second half for North, but it was quickly closed by the Wildcats.

North Marion fell to Nitro 79-63, the final score.

Olivia Toland led the Huskies with 22 points, Emma Freels scored 14 and Katlyn Carson added 10 points for North.

Taylor Maddox scored game-high 30 points and Baylee Goins added 20 in the Wildcats win.

Nitro moves onto play the winner of Fairmont Senior and Logan.