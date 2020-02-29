Huskies hang on late to beat FSHS for Region I, Section 2 title

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter Friday night in the third meeting between cross-county rivals Fairmont Senior and the Huskies.

Polar Bears star Marley Washenitz turned it on in the third and fourth quarters, scoring 19 points after halftime to help the Polar Bears widdle away the deficit, and eventually take the lead.

But Washenitz fouled out late, and North Marion was too good from the free throw line.

Taylor Buonamici led the way with a team-high 23 points, while do-it-all center Katlyn Carson grabbed 14 rebounds and collected nine blocks, seven of which came in the first half.

North Marion held on late to win, 56-52, and take the Double-A Region I, Section 2 crown back from the Polar Bears, while defeating FSHS for the third time this year.

The North Marion student section brought the brooms out after the game, Friday night, signifying the Huskies three-game sweep of the Polar Bears so far this year. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

“Just had to keep our composure. We had some turnovers against their press, there. We had to settle down, get to the line. Made some big free throws there down the stretch. And pulled it out,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said.

He also said, when asked, that he expects a similar-type game if the two teams happened to meet in the state tournament in Charleston.