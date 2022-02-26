RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion claimed the AAA Region I, Section 1 title over Wheeling Central on Friday night.

The Huskies got off to a fast start and led 31-12 after one quarter, fueled by six threes in the first quarter alone.

The Maroon Knights got within nine points early on in the contest but North Marion pulled away to win big, 82-45, to earn the section title.

Olivia Toland led North Marion with 19 points, Addie Elliott added 17, Emma Freels finished with 15 and Katlyn Carson scored 13 points in the win.