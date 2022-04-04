CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North Marion defeated Robert C. Byrd at the Flying Eagles’ home field 6-3 on Monday night.

North Marion put up four runs in the top of the first inning, two RBI courtesy of Alex O’Neil for the early lead.

There would be no scoring until an eventful fourth inning. In the top, North Marion scored two more runs. Dylan Runner laid down a bunt for an RBI then an error at third allowed another Huskies player to touch home.

Robert C. Byrd answered with a big fourth inning. Brayden Thomason got the party started with an RBI single to put the Eagles’ first run on the board.

Then Rylan Rock recorded an infield single to score another runner followed by Anthony Corsini’s bunt and just like that the Eagles cut North’s lead in half 6-3 at the end of four.

But there would be no further scoring from either team as the Huskies hold out their lead for the win.

Cole Malnick is the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts for the Huskies.

RCB’s Nathaniel Junkins matched those nine K’s.