CHARLESTON, W.Va. – North Marion made its first state tournament appearance since 2013. While the Huskies battled, they fell to top-seeded and defending state champions Shady Spring.

A not-so-complete North Marion squad matched Shady’s intensity early on. The Tigers scored the first two points of the game but those were quickly answered by the Huskies.

The first half went back and forth with North Marion tying it up at 13 before a late layup gave the Tigers a 15-13 lead after one.

North Marion continued to stay close in the second but Shady scored 21 points to North’s 10 and led 36-23 at the halftime break.

The Dawgs couldn’t catch up from there and fell 79-45.

Harley Sickles led North Marion with 17 points. No other Huskies scored in double-figures.

Five Tigers finished above 10 points including Braden Chapman, Ammar Maxwell, Cole Chapman, Jaedan Holstein and Cameron Manns.