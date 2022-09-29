RACHEL, W.Va – The North Marion Huskies football team finds itself in unfamiliar territory entering Week 6, currently sitting in the top spot in the WVSSAC’s Class AA playoff ratings.

At 5-0, head coach Daran Hays’ team has talent all over the field and at this point, the focus is on letting the players with that talent do their thing without having to look over their shoulder.

“We have really good players. The biggest job of the coach is just don’t screw it up, get them all to the game and get them going in the same direction so that’s all we try to do is try to make it simple so they can play fast and let them play free because a player that’s not worried about making mistakes typically plays a lot faster and a lot more care-free,” Hays said.

The Huskies welcome a Fairmont Senior team that has already endured a pair of losses to AAA opponents so far this year, but in Rachel, there are absolutely no illusions about what the Polar Bears are capable of.

“They haven’t lost a AA regular season game since I think 2016, so we might be #1 mathematically but we know where they’re at and we know we’re the chaser, not the chasee this week, so we have to perform well on all aspects of the game,” Hays said, “They obviously have a great football team and they’re only losing a couple of games to quality AAA opponents the last couple of years.”

The Huskies and Polar Bears will meet at Woodcutters Stadium Friday night in a rivalry renewed. Be sure to tune into the Friday Night Sportszone for highlights and analysis.