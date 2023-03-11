CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – North Marion won its 25th game in a row and defeated Philip Barbour to win the Class AAA girls state basketball tournament.

Behind 18 points apiece from Olivia Toland and Emma Freels, the Huskies cruised to an 88-60 win thanks to a burning hot start that saw North Marion jump out to a 14-3 lead.

Brooklyn Jackson added 13 points for North Marion while Aubrey Hamilton posted a double double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Philip Barbour was led by McKenna Halfin who scored 16 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked six shots.

North Marion’s Toland, Freels and Addie Elliott were named to the all-tournament team alongside Halfin, Braylyn Sparks and Mattie Marsh from Philip Barbour.