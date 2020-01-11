Huskies remain undefeated with gutsy victory over rival East Fairmont

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion defeated cross-county rival East Fairmont 48-47 Friday night to improve to 8-0 on the season.

East Fairmont started this game on 7-0 run that was capped off by a Trey Rogers lay-up.

North Marion answered quickly, going on an 8-2 run that pulled the game within two.

This game was back and forth throughout the remainder of the first half as both teams were playing tough physical basketball from the very start of the game.

In the third quarter, the game remained close as neither team was able to stretch their lead to anything larger than four points.

Late in the fourth quarter with North Marion up by a single point, Murphy drained a HUGE three to give the Huskies a four point lead.

Following a pair of Murphy free throws, East Fairmont trailed 48-42 with under a minute to go.

That is until Aaron Gorman drilled a three to cut the lead to just three points.

Immediately following the three with 20.2 seconds left, a technical foul was issued on North Marion giving East two free throws and the ball with a chance to take the lead.

East Fairmont was able to knock down both free throws to cut the lead to just one.

With 8.1 seconds left, a foul was issued on North Marion’s Tariq Miller giving East Fairmont’s Gorman a chance at a one and one.

He missed the front end of the one and one, but East was able to pull down the rebound and able to find an open look before the time expired.

The shot was missed and the ball landed out of bounds as time expired to give North Marion the victory.