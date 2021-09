SHINNSTON, W.Va. – North Marion took a win back home to Rachel after a close game against Lincoln on Tuesday.

The first half was more of a defensive battle.

Both the Huskies and Cougars had chances but North Marion’s goalie Kayla Moore and Lincoln’s goalie Delaney Haller made the necessary saves.

The first half remained scoreless.

The Huskies scored in the second half and that was enough for the 1-0 win over Lincoln.