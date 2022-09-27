PARKERSBURG, W.Va – High school football around West Virginia is nearly at its midpoint and following Week 5’s action the WVSSAC released its updated numerical playoff ratings for all three classes.

In Class AAA, Morgantown slides from second into a tie for sixth with Huntington following the Mohigans’ loss on the road at Musselman.

With three straight wins, Bridgeport has put itself back in the conversation to host a postseason game, currently sitting in the eighth spot with a 4-1 record.

Also inside the top 16 is University who jumps into the 15th position with a win over Fairmont Senior on Friday.

Buckhannon-Upshur remains in the conversation but still on the outside looking in, tied with Parkersburg and Spring Mills for 18th.

Moving down to Class AA, the unbeaten North Marion Huskies remain atop the class ratings ahead of a high-stakes matchup with defending state champion Fairmont Senior this coming Friday.

The Polar Bears slide all the way to the eleventh spot in this week’s ratings following the loss to University while a win over AAA Preston has their crosstown rivals from East Fairmont tied for 12th.

Philip Barbour also finds itself in the mix at 15 after a dominant win in Week 5.

Lewis County, Lincoln and Liberty each sit just outside the playoffs with 2-2 records as the Minutemen and Cougars are tied for 18th while the Mountaineers hold the 20th spot.

In the state’s smallest class, Tucker County has stamped its name on Class A early, sitting fifth following a 70-19 win over AA Berkeley Springs.

Doddridge County holds the eighth spot this week following its rivalry win over Ritchie County while Clay-Battelle maintains the 15th spot for the second straight week.