Husky Highway leads to University of Charleston for three NMHS track & field standouts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Everson Baptist Church was the site of Tuesday’s signings, as three North Marion Huskies track & field standouts all announced they are heading to the same place – the University of Charleston.

Antonio Sneed is one of those standouts who’s headed to the state’s capital city.

Sneed, like a lot of athletes right now, had to go through his recruiting process virtually. He did a couple Zoom meetings during his decision making process.

Sneed said he was planning on entering the military out of high school, but was partially convinced by his teammates to join the UC program.

“Michael and Amara were going to UC, and they got me scouted basically to go there. It’d be a lot different if I were going down there by myself, but I have a former track runner, Eve, that’s down there. And then plus Michael and Amara, so there’s four of us,” Sneed said.

Sneed said he’ll be studying exercise science in college.

Former North Marion track star, Eve Hine, was a big influence in Sneed heading to Charleston, and was a factor in Amara Mason going there, as well.

Unlike Sneed, though, Mason was able to visit the campus in Charleston, and meet face-to-face with some of her future Golden Eagles teammates in January.

HUSKY HIGHWAY ➡️ UC: A trio of North Marion track & field standouts signed today to join a couple former Huskies teammates on the University of Charleston track & field team.

Amara Mason, Antonio Sneed and Michael Garrett all headed to UC. pic.twitter.com/mP5uUdXPJF — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) May 12, 2020

Mason said she liked the diversity on the team, especially the different backgrounds, nationally, of a lot of her new teammates.

But Mason also said its another former North Marion runner that was a big reason in her taking the Husky Highway down to Charleston.

“Hannah was always a person my freshman year that I looked up to a lot. She was like my role model for track. And what she does, that was I always wanted to do. So being able to go to the same school as her, and seeing how her path is making my path is crazy to me,” said Mason.

Mason competed at the state track meet in each of her high school seasons.

She’s planning to study political science and criminal justice.

All three of these athletes will be competing collegiately at Laidley Field, the same site as the state track meet, where last year Michael Garrett took home a pair of titles – one in the high jump, where he defeated the closest competitor by four inches with a 6’6″ jump, and in the 400 meter dash, with a personal best time of 50.69 seconds.

Garrett’s soft spoken, that’s for sure, but had this to say about setting that personal record and why he chose UC.

“You just work hard and train all year long. It’s just kind of like your goal to get to states. Then once you get there, do your best and PR,” Garrett said. “The team there is like a family. It’s a lot like North Marion. Everyone is really close and they all work hard still. Like, they have fun but they work hard.”

Garrett is planning on studying computer science in college, with hopes of becoming as software developer.

Unfortunately all three of these athletes missed out on their senior season, but they are all getting the chance to continue their careers at the next level.