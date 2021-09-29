“I couldn’t ask for much more of them,” Nick Mayle reflects on Colts first win of the season

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A meaningful win occurred on Friday night for the Philip Barbour Colts.

The Colts won their first game of the season, first win under new head coach Nick Mayle and first win for the program since 2018.

Philip Barbour handled Elkins 49-20 in week five.

Mayle said the effort was there and it was a big win for his team and the community.

“We feel pretty good about it. It was a lot of excitement in the community and in the locker room. We expected with the work we put in to get the result we desire. We have that ‘go to work’ mentality. So we did our job and on Friday we got paid for it,” Mayle said.

What gave the Colts the win? Their effort. Mayle said Deshawn Webster was a standout in the game but the whole team came together to achieve the win.

“I think it was just an excellent effort by the kids on the field. Our offensive line did a great job in opening up some holes. Deshawn Webster had a great game. He rushed for over 200 yards and had four touchdowns. We had a two point conversion from Turkey Grassi. Just an excellent effort by the team and we set the tone on defense as far as intensity. I couldn’t ask for much more of them,” Mayle said.

Mayle hopes this momentum will be a positive force for the Colts game on Friday night against Petersburg.

“We definitely started with that Saturday morning. We enjoyed the win Friday night and used Saturday morning to prepare for next week. We put Friday’s win to bed. The tone was that we are ready to go back to work this week,” Mayle said.

The Colts’ mentality is to do a job and get paid for it. They expect their hard work to result in a win on Friday nights.

“Our mentality is we just go to work every day. In our locker room, when they leave for practice, when they leave for a game, we clock in and clock out. We go to work, we do the job, we keep the intensity going,” Mayle said.

The Colts see Petersburg in week six.