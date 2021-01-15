“I expect myself to do the best I can,” Kotchman after dropping 30 in Falcons’ debut

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State women’s basketball team fell in its season debut on Thursday night but despite the loss, plenty of positives came from the game.

One of those being the leadership of senior guard Sierra Kotchman who dropped 30 points in the game Thursday.

Kotchman scored half of the team’s total points in the 70-60 loss.

Both Kotchman and Fairmont State women’s basketball head coach Stephanie Anderson agree they expect her to step up like this.

“I mean they expect me to contribute and I expect myself to do the best that I can to help my teammates. My shots weren’t falling early so I just tried to take it to the rim, get some and ones, get to the foul line and that’s where I started off,” Kotchman said.

“I could brag and brag about Sierra but I expect it. Like we tell her that all the time when she misses I’m almost more shocked then when she makes it just because she puts in the time, she’s been consistent for us this is her going on her fourth year. We know that she consistently does her job consistently and she does well with that and she’s a fantastic leader for us so I mean I think she’s doing good and I think she’ll have a great year,” Anderson said.

The Falcons hit the hardwood again on Saturday, Jan. 16 where they’ll play away at Wheeling.