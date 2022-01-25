“I think we are just all in this year” Glenville State women’s hoops ranks No. 1 in WBCA poll

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State women’s basketball program is ranked No. 1 in the latest NBAC NCAA Division II poll.

Previously, the Lady Pioneers were ranked third but after the two-spot bump, Kim Stephens’ crew is now the top ranked team in the nation.

GSC sits at 16-0 on the season and to Stephens’ knowledge, Glenville State has never been ranked No. 1.

Stephens said the difference this season compared to last- the team is all in.

“I think we are just all in this year. I think every single player on the roster, and we have a really large roster, was just 100 percent all in. They knew that it had to be this year. We did not have the year we wanted last year so I think just from the very first team meeting in August it just has been all or nothing and that’s kind of how they’ve approached every single day. So they deserve everything they’re getting right now,” Stephens said.

The Lady Pioneers see Alderson Broaddus on Wednesday.