Iain Campbell signs with Fairmont State football

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State football team continued a tradition of selecting some of the best Fairmont-based talent for the 2021 recruiting class.

Jason Woodman’s group not only got the addition of Fairmont Senior’s Alex Brophy on Wednesday, but added Polar Bears offensive and defensive lineman Iain Campbell on Friday.

Campbell was announced as a Fairmont State signee on Wednesday, but waited until today to sign with family at Fairmont Senior High School.

“I’m just very excited. I see a great opportunity. I’m thankful for it,” said the soft-spoken lineman.

GENTLE GIANT: Iain Campbell has signed his LOI to join the Fairmont State football program.

GENTLE GIANT: Iain Campbell has signed his LOI to join the Fairmont State football program.

Campbell could easily be described as a gentle giant, as he’s very soft-spoken and reserved off the field, but on it he becomes a player worthy of a spot on a collegiate roster.

“I just have to turn it on when (I) get on the field,” he said when asked about his demeanor on and off the field. “(It’s) just a different mood. It’s definitely, definitely a mindset.”

Campbell was an all-conference lineman this season. He also qualified for the state wrestling meet as a junior last season. This year, he’ll be competing in the 285 pound weight class for the Polar Bears.

Campbell says he’s looking forward to rejoining some of his former Fairmont Senior teammates at the next level, and looks at how other former Polar Bears are having success on their college teams.

“It encourages you to be able to take skill and technique from how (Zach) Frazier played the game,” he said.