“If I get one thing for Christmas it would be for us to have a season” Jason White touches on the fate of winter sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The COVID-19 color-coded map has haunted us all during fall sports as it canceled many games and practices and it loos like it will be a large factor during the winter sports season as well.

The West Virginia Education map has been riddled with red and a lot of it in North Central West Virginia.

After Governor Jim Justice’s announcement to postpone winter sports to start January 11, teams are awaiting the color-coded maps in hopes of seeing improvement before that date.

In recent press conferences Governor Justice eluded to possibly pushing back the start date even further and with the recent status of the map, it’s looking very likely.

“Obviously the cases have gone up statewide but you kind of probably had to expect that with the holiday season, Thanksgiving and now Christmas so I don’t anticipate those numbers improving after Christmas. Kind of why I thought it was kind of silly to delay in the first place,” Jason White, Morgantown High School girls basketball head coach said.

White has been paying attention to the status of the map so he can keep his team updated on what could potentially happen with the start of the season. He said with the way the map has been looking, he expects Gov. Justice to push back the date even further.

“I think that if numbers stay the way they are, and I would anticipate that they would, they’re worse now then when the governor called for the delay of winter sports so based on that knowledge alone I would expect that the start date would be pushed back, which is disappointing and disheartening. But we have to do what we have to do to stay safe and if that’s what the medical experts believe then that’s what we have to do,” White said.

White said if he gets anything for Christmas, he hopes it will be to have a season.

He knows plenty of athletes across the mountain state are still working out and trying to keep up with their skills during this time of delay.

“I certainly know that a lot of these athletes are out and about and still trying to workout and stuff where they can. I just wish we had them in the gym where we were able to regulate that and make sure the kids were wearing masks and staying socially distanced,” White said.

He also feels for his athletes and wishes WV high school sports teams were able to play since other neighboring schools and states have already dove into their seasons.

“It’s difficult because you look a the coliseum today there’s a women’s basketball game being played, you know you don’t have to look very far even within our conference you know in the OVAC, the Ohio schools are playing and they’re not tied to a map and cases are just as bad across the river as they are here. I’m still holding out hope that the SSAC and the governors office are working to find a solution that we can have a season at some point,” White said.



