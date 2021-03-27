“I’m forever grateful, and I love Marshall”: Jarrod West reflects on time at Marshall; biggest factors in picking where to play next

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Former Marshall guard, and Notre Dame High School standout, Jarrod West, announced earlier this week that he’s decided to transfer from Marshall for his final year of college basketball.

West, an all-Conference USA player, holds the Herd record for career steals (254).

Not only that, but according to Marshall’s website, is one of just 22 players in all of college basketball over the last three decades to: score at least 1,200 points, dish 400 assists, collect 250 steals, and drain 200 three-pointers.

West averaged 12.5 points, and 3.5 rebounds per game this season, while also averaging 2.36 steals per contest. West also graduates following a season with a 2.86:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

West leaves a great legacy behind in Huntington, but has the chance to make an impact elsewhere this coming year.

According to West, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Texas and others have reached out to express their interest, or offer a spot on their roster to the former all-state high school player.

12 Sports spoke with West on Saturday, and asked about the biggest factors going into his decision of where he’ll play next.

“I want an opportunity to play, for sure. No coach is going to promise me any minutes or anything like that. I don’t expect that at all, but I just want an opportunity to go in and play, and win at the highest level,” said West. “I want to compete for championships, whether it’s conference conference championship and national championship. Those are two of the main factors. If I can play and contribute on a winning team at a high level, that’s great.”

West also said something that really stuck out as part of our conversation. He wants his legacy at Marshall to be so much more than just what he did on the court; he wants to be remembered there as a good person off the court.

Certainly, the folks in Huntington can attest to that.

Click on the video below to see a portion of my conversation with West.

Part of Ryan Decker’s conversation with Jarrod West. (Courtesy WBOY)

West also mentioned that he believes he’ll be making his decision relatively soon, noting that the high number of players in the transfer portal this year as a factor in speeding up his decision.

“The time frame is different, because everybody’s trying to find their guy, and all the players are trying to find their fit,” he said. “I just want to find the right fit, the right opportunity. I don’t want to miss out on an opportunity. The transfer portal is getting crazy. There’s guys going in like crazy. … I’d say probably sooner rather than later, relatively soon I’d say.”

When asked about playing for WVU – the same program his father played for – he said: “WVU’s a good program. Huggs has been there for a while, he’s done a lot of great things. They have a lot of tradition; a lot of history. … There’s a lot of good things about the program, for sure.”

West also says the biggest difference between this recruiting process and the one he went through when he was coming out of high school is the profile of the schools that are interested in him this time around, citing interest and offers from some of college basketball’s biggest programs.