“I’m just so proud of them,” Tim Koenig says about his Falcons after NCAA Tournament loss

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. -It was a crazy day in college basketball on Saturday as the Fairmont State men’s basketball team found out why they call it March Madness.

The Falcons fell in their NCAA Tournament opener against the undefeated Mercyhurst Lakers.

It was a tough ending to the 2021 season for Fairmont State but the game was nothing short of exciting.

The Falcons escaped a 10 point deficit in the first half and even went on a 20-4 scoring streak. But the Lakers lead at the halftime break and went on to win 62-58.

Isaiah Sanders, who won Mountain East Conference Tournament MVP, had a great end to his season as he lead the Falcons with 18 points.

Falcons head coach Tim Koenig had nothing but great things to say about his team and their work ethic this entire season.

“We scrapped, we fought, we clawed. Our guys didn’t give up, that’s just who we are. I’m Just so proud of them. Had our chance and had some chances there down the stretch but just really proud of these guys. It’s tough but that locker room in there, a lot of hugs, lot of love in that locker room,” Koenig said.

Koenig’s crew finished with a 15-5 record and a MEC Championship title.