Important week of golf gets underway on Tuesday

CLARKSBURRG, W.Va. – This week is a very important week on the golf course, not only in this state, but beyond.

Starting in the high school ranks, the state tournament is this week.

The best high school golf teams and players in the state will be at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling. State champs will be crowned on Wednesday.

A total of four local teams will be competing for a team crown, including North Marion, which has finished as the state runner-up each of the last two years.

Eight other individual golfers competed for the state tournament, meaning they’ll be vying for the individual state title in their classification. Among them are Buckhannon-Upshur’s Evan Coffman (AAA), Liberty’s Jace Lancaster (AA), and Harper Russell of Tucker County (A).

Elsewhere, Carson Higginbotham’s summer for the ages continues.

He and some of the best youth golfers in the world will be in Arizona for the National PGA Jr. League Championship in Scottsdale. That three-day tournament will begin on Friday.

Portions of that event will be televised, nationally, on ESPN.

Coverage will begin on ESPN2 on Friday (10/8) at 11 a.m. Play on Saturday can be seen on ESPNews beginning at 11:30 a.m. Portions of the final round will be televised on ESPN on Sunday (10/10) beginning at 4:30 p.m.

