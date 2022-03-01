TENNERTON, W.Va. – Bridgeport came out on top over Buckhannon-Upshur in the Class-AAAA Region I, Section 2 semifinal on Tuesday.

The Indians went on a quick 7-0 run to start the game and dominated most of the first quarter leading 16-6.

Bridgeport never lost the lead from there taking a 28-17 lead at the halftime break.

The Bucs got close several times but never close enough to secure a lead as the Indians went on to win 60-44.

Mitchell Duez led the Indians with 15 points, Anthony Spatafore added 13 and Jaden Haywood finished with 10.

Lamar Hurst led the Buccaneers with 12 points.