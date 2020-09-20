Indians blank Spartans to remain undefeated

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport girls soccer team looked to remain undefeated as they faced off against Greenbrier East at Wayne Jamison Field on Saturday afternoon.

Bridgeport had a couple opportunities to score early but the Spartans’ keeper didn’t let anything past her in the early minutes of the first half.

The Indians defense held strong all the way through the first half, not allowing Greenbrier East many chances to score.

Bridgeport got going as Elizabeth Deniker dropped a pass to Braelynne Sandreth who took a shot to the bottom left corner. It looked like the Spartans goalie had it saved, but the ball went through her hands and Sandreth put the Indians up 1-0.

Indians led by 1 into halftime.

Bridgeport put the game away in the second half with goals by Gabby Reep and Maci Cook.

The Indians shut out the Spartans 3-0, the final score. Bridgeport remains undefeated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV

Oklahoma High School Scores

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories