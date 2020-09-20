Indians blank Spartans to remain undefeated

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport girls soccer team looked to remain undefeated as they faced off against Greenbrier East at Wayne Jamison Field on Saturday afternoon.

Bridgeport had a couple opportunities to score early but the Spartans’ keeper didn’t let anything past her in the early minutes of the first half.

The Indians defense held strong all the way through the first half, not allowing Greenbrier East many chances to score.

Bridgeport got going as Elizabeth Deniker dropped a pass to Braelynne Sandreth who took a shot to the bottom left corner. It looked like the Spartans goalie had it saved, but the ball went through her hands and Sandreth put the Indians up 1-0.

Indians led by 1 into halftime.

Bridgeport put the game away in the second half with goals by Gabby Reep and Maci Cook.

The Indians shut out the Spartans 3-0, the final score. Bridgeport remains undefeated.