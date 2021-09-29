Indians down Cougars, sweep tri-match

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport hosted Lincoln and Liberty in a tri-match on Wednesday night.

The Indians defeated Liberty in the first game of the match 2-0.

Bridgeport kept the intensity up as they saw Lincoln in their second game of the night.

Indians took the first set 25-11.

The Cougars had some fight in the second set, they led 5-1 in the opening stages of the set.

But the Indians were too strong led by Jacey Lucas’ 12 assists and Alexa Martin’s seven kills along with Violet Sickles’ five kills. Indians took the second set 25-18.

Bridgeport downed Lincoln 2-0.

“We played well as a team together. Our talk wasn’t as good but I think if we work together as a team it helps a lot. We each bring our own talents so I think having that gives us the opportunity for everyone to get a chance to score. It just helps us because if one person is down we can always give it to another person and they can get us that score,” Alexa Martin said.

The Indians are back in action on Friday as they see Hedgesville.