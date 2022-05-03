CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School Baseball was on the road on Tuesday evening, taking on their cross-county rival, the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles.

The Indians led 3-0 in the fourth inning, but Nick George drove one in with a single to left-center and Tanner Cook scored, making it 3-1.

However, it was all Ben McDougal on the mound for Bridgeport. He struck out seven birds over six innings of the two-run ball game, including a pair of K’s to hold onto the two-run advantage through four innings.

The lead jumped right back to three on the second pitch of the fifth inning as Phil Reed gave the ball a ride to deep left-center, and he made the trip around the bases with a solo shot to extend the lead, 4-0.

The Indians added two more runs in the inning on a pair of wild pitches.

First, Drew Bailey came in to score on a ball to the backstop. Then – with Aiden Paulsen at the plate, Connor Buffington came home on the dropped third strike.

RCB would threaten late, but Bridgeport takes the win, 7-4.