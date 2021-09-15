Indians down Flying Eagles in three sets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In a classic rivalry between Bridgeport and Robert C. Byrd, the Indians came out on top in a three set sweep.

In the first set the Indians went on a 9-2 scoring run for a big lead that they never lost. They took the first set 25-13.

The Flying Eagles struggled on offense even more so in the second set. Scoring went back and forth through four points each but then the Indians took off to win the set 25-10.

In the third set, the Eagles started to find their footing. Avery Childers filled the stat sheet for Byrd with six kills, three aces, four digs, two assists and four blocks.

But the Indians were too strong led by Violet Sickles and her eight kills and five aces and Jacey Lucas’ 12 assists and four aces.

The Indians took the third set 25-17 and won 3-0 over Byrd.

“We really talked and communicated a lot more than usual and we played together which was not normal and we really just pulled it all together and pushed hard against Byrd because they’re our rivals. It’s important for us to lead on early because it brings our energy really high up and it gives us momentum and pushes us through,” Sickles said.

Bridgeport is set to host a multi-match this weekend and RCB is on the slate of attendees.