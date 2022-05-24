BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – Bridgeport hosted Morgantown with the Mohigans looking to stave off elimination. Morgantown led 1-0 in the first but not for long. Chris Harbert took a bases loaded walk and made it a tie game in the bottom half of the inning as Aidan Paulsen scored. Momentum turned quickly.

Still with the bases loaded, Zack Rohrig singled up the middle to score one and give Bridgeport its first lead of the game. Later in the inning, Phil Reed lined one past third. That made it 3-1 Indians and they would add one more on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-1 after one.

Ben McDougal, meanwhile, had himself a night on mound. He struck out eight and his teammates gave him some insurance in the third as well. Drew Bailey shot one the other way. That scored Rohrig to make it a four run game after three innings played with Bridgeport in firm control.

It stayed there until the fifth. Ryan Fluharty drove in both runs for Morgantown and the second came there. He doubled off the right field wall to score Aaron Jamison and the Mohigans have life. Unfortunately for the Morgantown faithful, tonight was not their night.

Austin Mann shut things down out of the bullpen, recording the final six outs and sending Bridgeport back to the state tournament by a final of 5-2. The Indians will have a chance to claim their eighth straight state championship next week at Appalachian Power Park.