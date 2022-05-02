BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior battled it out on Monday night with the Indians escaping 6-5.

Bridgeport took the lead early as Christopher Harbert drove in the first run of the game. Cam Cole’s RBI single added another run in the bottom of the second inning.

The Indians kept the 2-0 lead until Fairmont Senior got fired up in the top of the fifth. A three-run inning gave the Polar Bears their first lead of the night.

The lead was traded again as Fairmont Senior put up another two runs in the top of the sixth.

Bridgeport bucked down and pulled out the victory, keeping the Polar Bears off of the board in the top of the seventh.

Christopher Harbert struck out eight batters in four innings and allowed zero runs.

Anthony Dixon went 3-for-3 for the Indians. Sammy Viani went 3-for-3 for the Polar Bears.