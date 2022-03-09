BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport fell to Wheeling Park in the Class Quad-A Region I final 50-45 on Wednesday night.

Bridgeport took a slight lead at their home court after the first quarter 13-10. But Wheeling Park answers with a strong second quarter to take back the lead at the halftime break 25-16.

The Patriots again had a small lead at the end of three leading by just four points.

The game was decided by five points as the Indians just couldn’t take back the lead.

Wheeling Park advances to the state tournament in Charleston.