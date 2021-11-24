Indians focusing on themselves ahead of showdown with Martinsburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s performance over Jefferson last week posted several new school and state records but the Indians have their sights set on their next task- Martinsburg.

Let’s rephrase that. The Indians are focused on beating Martinsburg and that starts with keeping the focus on bettering themselves.

“They’re good. they’re well rounded, they’re fast, they throw the ball well, they run the ball well and they’re very good on special teams and defense. They’re a very, very skilled team. We want to try and play as good of a game as we can play. We’re not worried about the opponent or anything like that so we’re focused on us this week and trying to find a way to get better,” Tyler Phares, Bridgeport head coach said.

Tyler Phares and company see the dominant team out of the eastern panhandle on Friday night.

The single wing offense has yet to be stopped and Phares touched on what went right against Jefferson in their record-breaking performance.

“Kids are executing well. they understand what the blocking schemes are, what to do, where to read their blocks. Pad level is definitely good from the linemen up front and that’s just all that says,” Phares said.

Senior Landyn Reppert profiles Martinsburg as an opponent.

“I mean, they’re definitely a dynasty up there. They’ve obviously been great for the past few years and everyone knows Martinsburg to be the big dog in this Triple-A class and we just want to go out there and beat the big dog. Similar to Jefferson with the speed and the spread. Their quarterback will just run a little bit more and I think we need to contain him and I think we’ll be alright,” Reppert said.