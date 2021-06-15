Indians heat up in the fifth inning and finish the job to secure Game One over Mohigans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Game One of the Class AAA Region I tournament series between Morgantown and Bridgeport belongs to the Indians.

The game started on Monday, where two and a half innings were completed before play was suspended due to weather.

There was no score on the board when the game picked back up on Tuesday.

Bridgeport started to heat up in the top of the fifth inning. Nate Paulsen drove in the first run of the game then Bridgeport scored three more in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Morgantown made it interesting. The Mohigans scored three runs to trail 4-3 at the end of five.

Bridgeport’s Cam Cole scored on a passed ball in the top of the sixth, then Bridgeport’s defense took over.

Ben McDougal’s 2 RBI play put the Indians up 7-3 at the top of the seventh inning and Chris Harbert finished the job on the mound with two strikeouts to end the game.

Bridgeport hosts Game Two on Wednesday, and will secure the region title with a win.

Morgantown must now win two games in a row to advance to the state tournament.