Indians hope to ‘never turn the light off,’ keep the winning momentum going

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. -The Bridgeport volleyball team has proved to be one of the top teams in the area and the top team in Harrison County after an All-Harrison County tri-match on Wednesday.

Bridgeport won all four sets and swept both Lincoln and Lincoln in the tri-match.

The Indians improved to 14-4 on the season and they look to keep the momentum rolling in hopes of getting to the state tournament in November.

“Our goal is to really make it to states, I think that’s everyone’s goal. I think my goal for this team is to stay up, to never turn off the light and to stay energized as much as possible,” Indians middle hitter, Alexa Martin said.

Martin said her team’s hitting and setting has been on point lately. That was shown Wednesday against Lincoln.

Jacey Lucas led the Indians with 12 assists along with Martin’s seven kills and Violet Sickles’ five kills. The Indians also recorded 18 aces in the match.

Martin said the sport is all about energy and it helps when not only the players on the court are spewing good energy, but also the bench.

“Volleyball is all about energy. When our bench helps with the energy and when we on the court help with our energy, it just helps bring us up even if you make a bad pass or make a bad hit it just helps everyone in general,” Martin said.

The Indians look to keep the winning momentum going and they have a chance to increase their wins on Friday when they host Hedgesville at 5:30 p.m.