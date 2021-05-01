Indians knock off Eagles in six innings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After being down by one run early on, Bridgeport went on to close the game out in six innings beating Hedgesville 14-4.

Hedgesville led 1-0 throughout the first two innings, scoring its run in the first.

Bridgeport’s pitching and defense kept the Eagles off the board any further in the first two innings.

The bottom of the third was huge for the Indians. They scored four runs starting with an RBI double from Aiden Paulsen to tie the game 1-1.

Then, still in the bottom of the third, Frank Why laid down a bunt for an RBI single to score Paulsen and put the Indians on top 2-1.

Then big brother Nate Paulsen hits a two-run home run out of the park to put the Indians on top 4-1 after three innings.

The Indians then went on to end the game early 14-4 in six innings.