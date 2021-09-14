Indians look to ground game for success against Polar Bears

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A big showdown is set for Friday night at Wayne Jamison Field as Bridgeport hosts Fairmont Senior.

Two storied programs against each other, two familiar opponents. In the past four seasons, Bridgeport is 1-3 against the Polar Bears with the win coming in 2020.

The Indians are off to a great start to the season with a 2-0 record coming off of a blowout win over Liberty Harrison.

Indians head coach Tyler Phares and crew enter this game like they do any other- motivated to win. They also have the same game plan as other games, doing what they do best, establishing the run.

“It’s pretty much what we do. There are not a lot of fallback plans. We can throw the ball a little bit this year but when it comes to our ground game, that’s what we hang our hat on,” Phares said.

Phares notes that Fairmont Senior is a team who traditionally spreads out the field, something the Indians don’t look to often.

“If they want to have their way, they’ll open the field up and throw it around. If we have our way, we’re able to control the clock, run the ball at them and do our thing. It’ll be a good battle. Both sides are definitely polar opposites,” Phares said.

The Indians and the Polar Bears are two teams who have a target on their back every year. Bridgeport players say they like a good battle.



“We know they’re going to come a lot different this year. They beat us the last few years and last year we got them. It should be another really good battle, they have a couple returning guys that we have to worry about but I just think it’s going to be a good battle, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be at home too so this place is going to be packed,” Cam Cole, senior quarterback, said.

The game is set for 7 p.m. in Bridgeport.

