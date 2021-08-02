Indians prioritize communication, look to improve on finishing in early stages of season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – As the Fall high school sports season officially kicked off on Monday, the Bridgeport boys soccer team has set its sights on where they want to be at the end of the season- at the state tournament in Beckley.

The Indians return several key players in addition to a few new faces on its roster. The team’s size comes from its junior and senior classes and Indians’ head coach Keith Dumas said that’s where the team’s leadership comes from.

One of those seniors is AJ Dinaldo. Dinaldo touched on the importance of communication in order for his team to find success. The start of developing the communication began during the team’s three week period practices.

“Especially at this level, and any level really, communication is a very very big deal. Besides that, just the basics again. That’s pretty much what the three weeks was, just to get everyone moving because not everyone plays Spring so they haven’t played for a whole year and usually the first time you touch a ball in a year, it’s not the best,” Dinaldo said. “So those three weeks were just getting everyone in the groove again and now tryouts are where everything starts.”

Growing the team’s communication will be critical in reaching its ultimate goal, reaching the state tournament. But Dumas talked about what they will need to do physically to get there, and it starts with finishing.

“Just putting the ball in the back of the net. That’s our build up. Our defensive game was extremely strong last year even our build up, our possession of the ball. It was the finishing that hurt us in the end. We played really strong in the sectional game but in the end we just couldn’t finish and that’s what cost us in the end,” Dumas said.

The Indians fell in the Sectional final last season, and Dumas said correcting what went wrong in that game can help them this season.