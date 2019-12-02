Indians sees Bluefield in the playoffs for third consecutive year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In double-A, Bridgeport beat Oak Glen last week to send the Indians to the state championship game where they will see Bluefield.

The Beavers beat Fairmont Senior to earn their spot in the AA state final. The Polar Bears being the only team to beat Bridgeport this season.

The last time the Indians met the Beavers, they fell in Bluefield territory 35-14 last year in the state semifinal.

The all -time record between these teams is 1-3 with Bridgeport’s only win in 2013.

Head coach John Cole says it’s good competition to see Bluefield again this time in Wheeling.

“It’s been three years the big difference here is that thank God we don’t have to go down to Bluefield. The past two years we’ve had to go to Bluefield. Wheeling is a lot easier, plus it’s the state championship game so that’s a good thing. We’re work sided, we’re going to go up there and play hard and hopefully come away with a win,” Cole said.

Cole also puts emphasis on the whole team coming together to take the state title. Everyone will need to step up in order to be successful.

Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7 at Wheeling Island Stadium.