BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – With sectional play less than two weeks away, high school soccer teams are seeking to build momentum on the way to the postseason.

Both the Bridgeport boys and girls teams were able to do that Tuesday night.

Kicking things off on the boys side, the Indians hosted Buckhannon-Upshur in a matchup not only important toward playoff seeding but also Big X Conference standings.

A first half goal for Bridgeport sent the teams into the half in a one goal game but the second saw plenty of chances to add to that lead.

One finally came through with less than 20 minutes to play when Burhan Khosa ripped a shot into the back of the net to make it a 2-0 score and it would stay there until the final horn.

The girls took the pitch next and the tone was set ten minutes into this one.

Off a long ball from Kylie Bender, Gabby Reep was able to send the bouncing ball toward goal in one touch and into the bottom left corner for the opening score.

Less than 30 seconds later though, Ava Hollen found herself alone behind the Indians back line and she put it past Emily Anderson for the equalizer.

The difference maker came with under ten minutes left in the first half when Kaley Reed was tripped up in the box and awarded a penalty.

She stepped to the spot and crushed a shot into the top left corner for a lead her team would not relinquish.

Bridgeport added one more in the second half for a 3-1 win.