BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – The Bridgeport baseball team is gearing up for a matchup against Morgantown for a regional title next week. With the recent success the Indians have had, head coach Robert Shields knows the value of having players that are experienced on the biggest stage. He says that no matter how many times you’ve been there before, it’s all about execution in the moment.

“Well, you would hope that experience would help you in game but you never know,” he said, “We’ve got guys that need to be able to come through in clutch situations. We’ve got guys that need to be able to, you know, throw strikes. You have to field the ball. You have to be able to throw the ball. It doesn’t matter what age you are in that. You’ve got to be able to make your plays.”

Brideport will host game two of the best two out of three series with the Mohigans. Game one is set for a 5:30 first pitch Monday night at Dale Miller Field.