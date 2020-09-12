Indians win big over Minutemaids

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A boys and girls soccer double-header was played at Wayne Jamison Field on Saturday afternoon as Bridgeport hosted Lewis County.

On the girls side, Bridgeport got off to a quick start with two goals scored by Gabby Reep and one by Allison Bender all within the first 10 minutes of play.

Bender got going quickly when she was fed off a give-and-go and she crashed the goal. Her shot goes past the Minutemaid’s keeper and Bridgeport went up 4-0.

Still in the first half, Emma Jones played a ball to the feet of Anna Hutchinson who tried to get a shot off but it bounces off of Lewis County’s goalies hands, then Elizabeth Deniker tapped it in to put Bridgeport up 5-0.

Indians kept rolling, another goal was scored off of Gracie Courtney’s free kick to put Bridgeport up 6-0.

Bridgeport never lost the lead in this game. In fact, they didn’t give up any goals either.

Indians won big, 11-0, the final score over Lewis County.