Indians win big over Mountaineers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Bridgeport not only showed great defensive skills but also showed how they can dominate in its win over Liberty on Monday.

Both Liberty and Bridgeport were slow to start but once Allison Bender got the ball rolling with the Indians’ first two points, they didn’t stop attacking.

The Indians went on a 13-0 scoring run to start the game.

Brideport also played great defense, only allowing the Mountaineers to put six points on the board in the first half and 12 points total.

Gabby Reep led the Indians with 14 points and Paige Humble tallied 13.

The Indians won big 45-12, the final score.