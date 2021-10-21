Indians win Sectional Title after back and forth battle with Bucs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport defended its Sectional Title with another big win over Buckhannon-Upshur on Thursday night.

The Bucs led at the halftime break, 2-1.

But two minutes into the second half, Bridgeport answers back with a putback goal by Gabby Reep to tie the game up at 2.

In the 58th minute, Cameron Zuliani got loose on a breakaway where she finished bottom right corner to put the Bucs back on top 3-2.

With under 10 minutes on the clock, Gracie Courtney plays a ball on frame, the BU keeper loses it and and Reep is there for the finish to knot the game 3-3.

Reep then plays a ball to the middle for Allison Callahan to fire into the net as the Indians take a 4-3 lead.

Bridgeport would win by that score and the Indians go back to back in Sectional Championships.

The Indians are set to see Wheeling Park in the Regional final next week.